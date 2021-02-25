Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Anna's Desperate Heading Into Her Wedding

Friday's episode of "General Hospital" brings the beginning states of a long-awaited event in Port Charles. It's time for the double wedding involving Anna, Finn, Peter, and Maxie. However, viewers feel quite certain this won't go off smoothly.
Earlier this week, Anna learned about Peter's confessions to Valentin. She confronted Peter and tried to get him to admit the truth. However, he danced around things and ultimately left her worried and frustrated. Now, she'll accept that she needs to take charge to protect others.