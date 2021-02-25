Donald Trump Is Reportedly Plotting Revenge, Will Run Again In 2024

After leaving the White House last month, former President Donald Trump retreated to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, largely staying out of the public eye.

According to a new report from CNN, though Trump spends most of his days golfing, he is also plotting his revenge and his eventual comeback.

Multiple individuals familiar with Trump's plans told the publication that the former president plans on playing an active role in the 2022 midterms and that he will most likely launch a comeback presidential bid in 2024.