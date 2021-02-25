'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Surprise: Tessa Tells Mariah The Truth

New The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Tessa tells Mariah how she really feels about the surrogacy. The couple meets with Brittany to look over the contract that Mariah must sign before moving forward with having Abby and Chance's baby, and there are a few surprises.

Co-executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith recently previewed the unexpected storyline to Soap Opera Digest. He revealed that it will bring some challenges to everybody involved in the surrogacy, so Mariah has a difficult decision to make.