February 25, 2021
Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In A Printed Bikini And Matching Sarong
Alexa Collins flaunts her cleavage in a low-cut black top.
Instagram | Alexa Collins
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

In one of her latest Instagram shares, blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 1.2 million followers with a trio of steamy snaps taken in an exotic spot.

Alexa stood outdoors in an area covered in rich reddish-brown soil and lush green grass. Several trees and plants behind her provided the perfect backdrop for the sexy shots.

Alexa wore a swimsuit and matching sarong for the images. The set was from the online retailer PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the company's Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption, in case her followers were interested in buying the look for themselves.

Beach Baby
Alexa Collins poses on a beach in a striped bikini.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

The bikini top was a simple style, with triangular cups connected by a thin string, and strings extending around her neck and back to secure the garment. The piece was crafted from a printed material incorporating different shades of blue and brown looking almost like an ocean scene.

She had a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display in the revealing top, and also showcased plenty of her toned stomach. She paired the bikini top with what looked like matching bottoms, although they were hidden by the semi-sheer sarong in the same print she layered over top.

Blond Bombshell
Alexa Collins sizzles in a matching bikini and sarong.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

Alexa incorporated a few accessories to finish the look, including a trio of necklaces that had different materials, making for an eye-catching look. 

A pair of aviator sunglasses with gold frames were perched atop her nose, and she also wore a ring on her pointer finger.

Her long blond locks were parted in the middle, with the silky tresses tumbling down her chest in soft curls. In the first image, her gaze was fixed on something in the distance, lips slightly parted in a sultry expression. 

Sarong Style
Alexa Collins adjusts her sarong.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

In the second image, Alexa turned her attention to her sarong, adjusting the knot over her hip with both hands. The alternate angle also showcased just how tiny the cups of her bikini top were, as her ample assets appeared to be close to escaping from the confines of the garment.

She twisted her body even more in the third and final picture in her update, showing off the ensemble from the side, a voluminous knot with the sarong's fabric cascading down her leg visible on one side.

Beautiful In Blue
Alexa Collins stuns in a figure-hugging blue dress.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and within 21 hours the post had received over 16,700 likes. Many of her fans also raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

"Gorgeous as always," one fan wrote.

"You are a beautiful paradise," another follower chimed in, referencing Alexa's caption.

The blond beauty loves to flaunt her flawless figure in swimwear and frequently teases her fans with steamy bikini shots.

