Former "The Bachelorette" contestants Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are still happily together, despite some recent worries from fans. They have not split, nor are they engaged. It turns out that a recent Instagram post had a few people wondering on both counts though.

On Wednesday, Kaitlyn shared a sweet photo via her Instagram page. She posed with her dogs Pinot and Ramen, and it appeared that this might have been done as a promotional shot for her Dew Edit line of scrunchies.