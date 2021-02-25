Trending Stories
February 25, 2021
Jilissa Zoltko Stuns In Blue Bikini While Lounging Poolside
Jilissa Zoltko wears a white string bikini top.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Hot law student Jilissa Zoltko took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 24, to share a series of snaps of herself lounging poolside. The 23-year-old, who is currently based in Miami, showed off plenty of skin while sporting a blue bikini. She had a different expression in each snapshot while posing seductively and staring at the camera.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Jilissa published two new photos that showed her rocking a white lacy underwear set that left plenty of skin exposed.

She Looks Lovely In Blue
Jilissa Zoltko wears a blue lingerie set.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

The blond model wore a bright-colored two-piece swimsuit from PrettyLittleThing. She gave credit to her bikini sponsor by tagging the retailer's Instagram page in the post.

The swimwear featured cups with a unique shape. They had ruched sides and were adorned with a bow along the front. The cups looked like they were padded and obscured the vital bits. However, the garment failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. The plunging neckline exposed plenty of her perky cleavage to the delight of her fans.

She Loves To Flaunt Her Assets
Jilissa Zoltko rocks a light blue lace lingerie set.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

Jilissa wore matching bottoms that were just as hot. The design was even more revealing than the top. It had a V-shaped fabric that also had a ruched look. The sides were high-cut and displayed plenty of skin around her groin area. Strings were tied on the sides of her trim waist as support for the piece. The backside of the thong was not visible in the pics, but viewers could easily imagine what it would look like.

The color of her bathing suit had a nice shade of blue, and it looked fantastic on her skin.

Sun Child
Jilissa Zoltko wears a printed orange bikini.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

Jilissa could be seen sitting on the side of a swimming pool with her left leg dipped in the water. In the first snap, she occupied the middle of the frame, posing with her thighs parted wide. Her right leg and foot were tucked near her body. She looked into the lens and gave off a fierce gaze.

The second image featured Jilissa in a similar pose, with only her expression changed. She smiled brightly, showcasing her pearly whites. Sunlight hit some parts of her body, and it made her skin glow.

Her Post Became A Hit
Jilissa Zoltko wears a white cropped tank and blue flare jeans.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

Jilissa opted for her go-to hairstyle. She styled her blond locks with her usual wavy curls.

She ditched the necklace, leaving her decolletage bare. The hottie wore gold hoop earrings, a ring, and a bangle.

The bikini pictures were adored by fans from different parts of the world. They could not get enough of the two-photo update. As of recent, it reached well beyond 51,200 likes and more than 750 comments.

"You stunning human!!!" one of her admirers gushed.

"You really are too beautiful, especially your smile!" wrote another fan.

