The Voice's coaches came together for a video clip where they danced to the 1987 hit song, Rick Astley's "Together Forever."

In a video shared with Instagram, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson dressed up in 80s garb as they sang the song.

The bit was part of a dream for Blake. The show continues an ongoing storyline where the country superstar is smitten with the "Spaceman" singer. This gag began when Nick was first announced as a coach on the series back in Season 18.