Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Colombian Stunner Sara Orrego Sizzles In Flimsy Bralette

Instagram Models

Cindy Prado Flaunts Booty In Barely There Crochet Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Kayla Moody Gets Busty In Red Swimsuit With Sexy Surprise

Instagram Models

Kinsey Wolanski Spills Out Of A Black Bikini Top

Instagram Models

Laura Marie Bends Her Booty In Semi-Sheer Thong Panties

Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Stretches Derriere In Red G-String Bikini

February 25, 2021
'General Hospital' Spoilers For Thursday: Elizabeth Has Questions About Franco's Progress & Portia Pleads With Jordan
Franco and Elizabeth on 'General Hospital'
Twitter | General Hospital
TV
Stacy Carey

General Hospital spoilers detail that fans of Elizabeth and Franco will get some updates on his medical crisis during Thursday's episode. In addition, Portia will reach out to Jordan in hopes of helping her ex-husband Taggert.
 

Franco recently started treatments in hopes of shrinking his brain tumor. He started to lose his hair, an upsetting development that prompted a heartwarming gesture from Cameron. Now, Elizabeth will be asking questions and hoping for good news about the treatments that Franco has had thus far.

Elizabeth Is Anxious While Franco Is Angry
Franco hugs Elizabeth on 'General Hospital'
Twitter | General Hospital

The General Hospital Twitter preview shows Elizabeth asking someone, perhaps Dr. Terry, if Franco's tumor is shrinking. It may be too soon for answers on that front, but she'll be hopeful nonetheless.

Unfortunately, back at home, Franco will feel frustrated. The General Hospital sneak peek shows him in a rage, seemingly ready to punch something.

Is this a sign that Franco's having rage issues sparked by his tumor, similar to what he experienced years ago? It's possible this is prompted by something far more simple though.

Franco's Condition Will Intensify
Roger Howarth films as Franco on 'General Hospital'
Twitter | General Hospital

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps suggest that Franco's tumor situation will become more complicated in the days ahead. Next Monday, his tumor will generate a difficulty of some sort. 

However, viewers will have to wait and see whether this is a minor setback or something that could put others in danger. 

Will Franco hear Peter's voice again, and will that perhaps put him in danger himself? Soon, Franco will gain new insight in some sense and this could get quite interesting.

 

Portia Wants Jordan's Help
Portia is played by Brook Kerr on 'General Hospital'
Twitter | General Hospital

Thursday's episode of General Hospital will also bring Portia and Jordan together. Things have been strained between the two women since it was revealed that Taggert was alive and Jordan helped orchestrate his faked death. 

However, now Portia will need help from Jordan. It seems she will reach out to the police commissioner and plead for her assistance regarding Taggert.

The preview shows Portia at Jordan's office. She'll tell Jordan she wants her to give “it” to “him,” and this will indeed be about Taggert. 

Taggert's Freedom Is On The Line
Real Andrews plays Taggert on 'General Hospital'
Twitter | General Hospital

General Hospital spoilers note that Portia will plead with Jordan to keep Taggert from being sent to jail. 

It is known that "General Hospital" viewers will get to see more of Taggert again soon. The good news is that actor Real Andrews will be back after a temporary recast stepped in as the character for a while.

Can Taggert soon live freely in Port Charles without worries about Cyrus? "General Hospital" spoilers hint that there are juicy developments on the way and fans are anxious for details.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Smolders In Black Lingerie With Legs Spread Apart

February 25, 2021

Holly Sonders Rocks Red Latex Lingerie & Fans Go Wild

February 25, 2021

Kelly Clarkson Talks To Jill Bilden About Healing From Divorce & Finding Love

February 25, 2021

Courtney Ann Bends Over In Cleavage-Baring Bathing Suit

February 25, 2021

Thursday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Martin And Jackie Search For Florence

February 25, 2021

Kinsey Wolanski Spills Out Of A Black Bikini Top

February 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.