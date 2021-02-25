'General Hospital' Spoilers For Thursday: Elizabeth Has Questions About Franco's Progress & Portia Pleads With Jordan

General Hospital spoilers detail that fans of Elizabeth and Franco will get some updates on his medical crisis during Thursday's episode. In addition, Portia will reach out to Jordan in hopes of helping her ex-husband Taggert.



Franco recently started treatments in hopes of shrinking his brain tumor. He started to lose his hair, an upsetting development that prompted a heartwarming gesture from Cameron. Now, Elizabeth will be asking questions and hoping for good news about the treatments that Franco has had thus far.