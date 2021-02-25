Kelly Clarkson Talks To Jill Bilden About Healing From Divorce & Finding Love

Kelly Clarkson talked to Jill Biden about healing after a divorce and finding love in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The first lady and Kelly spoke during a special episode of the talk series. Dr. Biden shared her take on several important topics, including divorce and healing.

The show's Instagram page shared a clip of their exchange.

The First Lady wanted Kelly to understand that in time things will get better in her personal life.

"I want to tell you, Kelly. This is what I would say if I were your mother," she began.