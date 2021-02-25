Trending Stories
February 25, 2021
Kelly Clarkson Talks To Jill Bilden About Healing From Divorce & Finding Love
Kelly Clarkson poses on the red carpet at The Billboard Music Awards.
Shutterstock | Jamie Lamor Thompson
Celebrities
Lucille Barilla

Kelly Clarkson talked to Jill Biden about healing after a divorce and finding love in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The first lady and Kelly spoke during a special episode of the talk series. Dr. Biden shared her take on several important topics, including divorce and healing.

The show's Instagram page shared a clip of their exchange.

The First Lady wanted Kelly to understand that in time things will get better in her personal life.

"I want to tell you, Kelly. This is what I would say if I were your mother," she began.

 

The First Lady's Advice For Kelly
Jill Biden appears on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
White House | Chandler West

."My mother always said to me things are going to look better tomorrow. If you take things one day at a time, things will be better," Dr. Biden claimed.

"Now I look back on it, and I think If I had never gotten divorced, I would have never met Joe. I would have the beautiful family I have now.  So I think things happen for the best," she explained.

"I think Kelly, over time, I don't know how long it's been for you. I think over time, you'll heal, and you're going to be surprised, and you're going to call me up and say, 'Jill, you were right.'"

Dr. Biden Understands The Pain Of Divorce
Jill Biden appears on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
White House | Chandler West

Dr. Biden married her first husband Bill Stevenson in 1970 and divorced him five years later. The year she got divorced, the first lady met Joe Biden on a blind date. The couple were set up by his brother, reported Today

The Bidens have been married since 1977 and have raised a daughter, Ashley, 39, and Joe's two sons, Hunter and Beau.

The President of the United States' first wife, Neilia, died alongside their one-year-old daughter Naomi in a car crash in 1972.

Kelly Filed For Divorce In June 2020
Kelly Clarkson on the set of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'
NBC

Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of seven years, in June, citing "irreconcilable differences." She requested joint custody of their two young children, daughter River Rose and son Remington.

USA TODAY reported that on Nov. 30, 2020,  it was determined that the couple would share joint physical and legal custody of their children. Kelly will have primary physical custody of them in Los Angeles.

Kelly's fans were thrilled she could have a deep and meaningful conversation with the first lady of the United States. They shared their remarks in the comments section of the post.
 

Fans Share Their Thoughts About The Interview
Kelly Clarkson appears on her talk show.
Weiss Eubanks | NBCUniversal

"You can't fake this kind of compassion and empathy.  I was like, crying," wrote one fan.

"Powerful words. Our First Lady is right. My mom would tell me baby steps are still steps," penned a second viewer.

"This is what beauty is... genuine and caring," a third Instagram user claimed.

"Love this. Dr. Jill is right! My momma made it through, and now is the happiest I've ever seen her!!" remarked a fourth fan.
 

The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring first lady Jill Biden airs today in syndication on NBC.

Entertainment
