General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Thursday tease that Martin and Jackie will head off on a mission together. This should be a fun set of scenes for former All My Children fans as it puts "Tad" and "Jenny" back together again.

Jackie did some digging in an effort to figure out where Martin and Cyrus' mother Florence was hidden. Now, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that Martin and Jackie will get one step closer to finding the missing woman.