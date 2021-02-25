Trending Stories
February 25, 2021
Kinsey Wolanski Spills Out Of A Black Bikini Top
Kinsey Wolanski wears a red dress.
Instagram | Kinsey Wolanski
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Kinsey Wolanski took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, February 24, to upload an eye-popping new snapshot that titillated her 3.7 million followers on the social media platform. The Russian-American smokeshow rocked a black bikini top that appeared to be too small for her voluptuous breasts. As a result, she spilled out on all sides of the swimwear.

The famous influencer, who is the ex-girlfriend of the YouTuber Vitaly, recently moved to Puerto Rico. Since her announcement, she has been posting snaps and snippets of her daily life on her page.

She's Not Afraid To Flaunt Her Assets
Kinsey Wolanski wears a three-toned string bikini.
Instagram | Kinsey Wolanski

The stuntwoman and prankster sported an all-black bikini top. The itty-bitty triangle-style cups were several sizes smaller than her actual bust size. The tiny swimwear struggled to contain her enormous breasts. As a result, Kinsey spilled out on the sides of the top, revealing some sideboob and underboob. The plunging neckline allowed her to expose plenty of killer cleavage. The ruched part along the base of the cups was fully stretched out, as well as the straps that went over her neck and around her back.

Fashionably Hot
Kinsey Wolanski wears a plunging red dress and white boots.
Instagram | Kinsey Wolanski

She paired the bathing suit with off-white, high-waisted lounge shorts. It featured a thick waistband that hugged her toned midsection. The length was not super short, but it was enough to show off much of her lean legs.

Kinsey also sported a cardigan that matched her bottoms. It was unbuttoned for the pic and had long sleeves.

She had her blond locks down and unstyled. Her hair showed natural waves, especially at the ends. Kinsey also had a center part and let her golden locks cascade over her left shoulder.

Loving The Tropical Place
Kinsey Wolanski rocks an animal-print bikini.
Instagram | Kinsey Wolanski

In the photo, Kinsey could be seen confidently flaunting her bodacious curves in an outdoor location. The babe sat on a square, cushioned lounge chair with her knees folded and legs propped to the side. One of her legs was tucked under her body. She placed her left hand on the chair while leaning to the side. Her other hand also touched the flat surface.

Kinsey faced the photographer, looking straight into the lens as she gave a small smile.

A swimming pool could be seen behind her. Coconut trees and other plants comprised the background of the shot.

She Loves Inspiring People
Kinsey Wolanski wears a tiny black bikini top, off-white shorts, and matching cardigan.
Instagram | Kinsey Wolanski

In the caption, Kinsey wrote an inspirational message about "chasing dreams."

She had a few accessories on, such as a pendant necklace, two rings, and dainty earrings. She also had her nails painted with white polish.

Within 24 hours, the latest share has racked up over 235,000 likes. As fans and followers dived into the comments section and wrote gushing messages, the picture earned more than 970 notes. Other supporters didn't know how to express their feelings about the snap. Instead, they dropped a mix of emoji to get their point across.

