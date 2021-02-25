NFL Rumors: Washington Football Team Should Trade For Marcus Mariota & Cut Alex Smith, ‘Bleacher Report’ Suggests

Although they were able to qualify for the Wild Card round, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Washington Football Team finished the 2020 NFL season without a clear-cut starting quarterback. With many clubs expected to make changes behind center in the lead-up to the 2021 campaign, Bleacher Report recommended that Washington should make a move for Las Vegas Raiders backup Marcus Mariota while letting go of last season's Comeback Player of the Year, Alex Smith.