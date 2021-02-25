NFL Rumors: Washington Football Team Should Trade For Marcus Mariota & Cut Alex Smith, ‘Bleacher Report’ Suggests

Washington Started Four Quarterbacks In 2020 Season

As explained by the publication on Thursday, Washington started four quarterbacks in 2020, including Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Smith, and Taylor Heinicke.

With Haskins getting cut late in the season and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers soon after, Allen an exclusive-rights free agent after suffering a season-ending broken ankle, and Smith still undecided regarding his future in Washington, only the 27-year-old Heinicke will definitely be returning in 2021 after re-signing with the team for the next two years, according to NBC Sports.