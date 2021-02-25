Mandy Moore Shares Special Meaning Of Son's Unique Name

Mandy Moore has revealed the special meaning behind her newborn son's name. The little boy was welcomed into the world less than one week ago by Mandy and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

"Gus is here," the This Is Us star wrote in an Instagram post, followed by four blue emoji hearts.

"Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," she penned.