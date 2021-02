Why The Mavericks Would Do It

The suggested trade would be worth exploring for the Mavericks, especially if they are no longer confident that the duo of Porzingis and Luka Doncic could bring them back to title contention. By sending the Latvian center to Beantown, they wouldn't only be replenishing their war chest of future draft assets, but they would also be receiving a defensive specialist in Smart and two frontcourt reinforcements in Thompson and Williams.

"Getting Marcus Smart from the Celtics would be a huge addition for Dallas on both ends of the court and both Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams are solid role players," Siegel wrote. "Obviously Smart would have the biggest impact for the Mavericks, but Thompson and Williams could be 15-20 minutes per game guys that can also impact the game on both ends of the court."