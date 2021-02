Earlier this week, rumors began to circulate that the Dallas Mavericks are gauging the trade market for Kristaps Porzingis amid the team's difficulty in cracking the top eight of the competitive Western Conference.

While it wasn't mentioned which teams might be leading the way as suitors for the 7-foot-3-inch Latvian, a new report suggests that the Washington Wizards -- who have been on a hot streak as of late -- are among the clubs interested in acquiring Porzingis at some point in the future.