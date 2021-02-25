Jamie Spears' Lawyers Says Fans Have It 'Wrong' About Britney Conservatorship

Jamie Spears' lawyer has revealed to Good Morning America that the public has it all wrong regarding his daughter Britney's conservatorship. She spoke to GMA correspondent Amy Robach.

The conservatorship, established in 2008, has put Jamie in control of Britney's financial affairs for the past 13 years. It also put him in charge of her personal affairs until 2019.

"I understand that every story wants to have a villain, but people have it so wrong here," Jamie's lawyer Vivian Thoreen said in an interview with Good Morning America.