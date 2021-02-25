Kami Osman did her morning routine while clad in an outrageously tiny two-piece swimsuit for her newest Instagram post. Fans of the Canadian model, who is well-known as “Kim Kardashian’s doppelgänger,” were stunned by her racy upload. She was out and about while under the bright sunshine, posing for the camera and stretching her limbs.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Kami uploaded another bikini picture. She sported a printed swimwear that included a small top and a low-cut thong. Both pieces looked amazing on her body.