February 25, 2021
‘Kim Kardashian's Doppelgänger’ Kami Osman Does A ‘Morning Stretch’ While Clad In Minuscule Bikini
Kami Osman wears a plunging black dress at an event.
Gettyimages | Phillip Faraone
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Kami Osman did her morning routine while clad in an outrageously tiny two-piece swimsuit for her newest Instagram post. Fans of the Canadian model, who is well-known as “Kim Kardashian’s doppelgänger,” were stunned by her racy upload. She was out and about while under the bright sunshine, posing for the camera and stretching her limbs.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Kami uploaded another bikini picture. She sported a printed swimwear that included a small top and a low-cut thong. Both pieces looked amazing on her body.

Loves To Flaunts Her Busty Assets
Kami Osman wears a shiny, cream-colored bra, gloves, and skirt.
Instagram | Kami Osman

The influencer, who is just 25 years old, rocked a skimpy bikini set that complemented her flawlessly tanned body. She wore a top that featured teeny-tiny triangle cups that were worn upside down. The base of the garment had a ruched design, and it was stretched out by her voluptuous breasts. The itty-bitty cups were made of thin fabric and struggled to contain her bust, flashing an ample amount of underboob in the process. The spaghetti-style straps that kept the swimwear in place were tied around her back and midriff.

Showing Off Her Flat Tummy
Kami Osman wears a purple bikini, gray fur coat, and heeled sandals.
Instagram | Kami Osman

Kami sported a matching pair of bottoms constructed of the same fabric as the top. The waistline rode several inches below her belly button and showcased her sculpted abs, while its high leg cuts also showed off her slender thighs and legs. The thin strings that held the garment in place were tied on each side of her hips.

The color of her bikini was a light yellow color, similar to cream. The set had splashes of various light colors but were not visible from the lighting.

Getting Her Tan On
Kami Osman wears a white bikini at the beach.
Instagram | Kami Osman

The picture captured Kami posing outdoors. The place looked like a resort with a body of water, palm trees, and small buildings similar to houses seen in the background. Notably, she wore slippers as she stood on the grass.

She popped her hip to the side and crossed her legs under the blazing sunshine. She stretched her arms upward with her hands touching. The stance emphasized her hourglass figure. Kami looked straight into the lens with a serious expression.

Her bronze tan appeared radiant and glowing in the snapshot.

Her Fans Went Wild
Kami Osman wears a cream-colored two-piece swimsuit.
Instagram | Kami Osman

Kami tied her brunette locks in a high bun. She wore a pair of oversized hoop earrings and a watch.

She paired the photo with a short caption where she mentioned her morning activity.

Among her 884,000 followers on the popular social media site, many were quick to comment on her NSFW picture. In less than 24 hours of posting, the new update has received more than 16,600 likes. Avid admirers of the beauty also shared their thoughts on the snap, leaving over 90 comments.

