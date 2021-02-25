Katharine McPhee Gives Birth To Her First Child With David Foster

Katharine McPhee has welcomed a son with composer David Foster. The baby is the 36-year-old's first child and David's sixth.

The 71-year-old has five daughters from three prior relationships. These include Allison from a relationship in his youth; Amy from his first marriage to B.J. Cook; Sara, Erin, and Jordan with second wife Rebecca Dyer, reported Billboard.

Katharine's rep confirmed to People Magazine that the former American Idol runner-up had delivered her child.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," the rep stated. "Mom, Dad, and son are all doing wonderfully."