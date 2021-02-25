Trending Stories
February 25, 2021
Jordyn Woods Wears A Silk Scarf For A Top & Green Leather Pants
Jordyn Woods wears a plunging red dress.
Shutterstock | Lev Radin
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Jordyn Woods shared a smoking-hot new addition to her Instagram page that has her 11.7 million followers talking for more reasons than one. Kylie Jenner's former best friend rocked a printed silk scarf as a tube top, and of course she made it look fabulous. She paired the top with leather pants that showcased her curvy body.

Just days before Valentine's Day, Jordyn posted a sizzling pic that showed her in a plunging bodysuit. She was in an intimate setting, posing with a big round box full of roses.

She Looks Stunning In Anything She Wears
Jordyn Woods wears a bright magenta sports bra and leggings.
Instagram | Jordyn Woods

Jordyn wore a printed scarf as a tube top. It had a white base with all-over brown prints, and the sides were yellow. She folded the piece in half and formed it in a triangle shape.

The thickness and the opaque color of the material covered her ample assets from exposure. The way she sported the piece left plenty of skin exposed along her flat tummy. Her lean shoulders and arms were also on display.

The scarf covered the front side of her body, leaving most of her backside exposed.

Flashing That Expensive Bag
Jordyn Woods wears a teal blue sleeveless dress.
Instagram | Jordyn Woods

She teamed the upper clothing with a pair of green leather pants. The bottoms were high-waisted, covering her navel. The waistband clung to her midsection, accentuating her trim waist. The fit suited her nicely, and the stretchable trousers complemented her curvy figure, emphasizing her hourglass shape.

Jordyn completed her look by wearing a pair of clear, heeled shoes. As her footwear was see-through, a glimpse of her toes was visible.

She also carried a yellow Hermès Birkin bag that matched her top. The statement item made up her whole attire.

She Is Flawless
Jordyn Woods wears a plunging black swimsuit.
Instagram | Jordyn Woods

In the first photo, Jordyn was photographed in a garage, dressed in her scanty attire. She stood on the concrete floor with her legs crossed. She raised her left hand close to the nape of her neck as she gazed into the distance. Meanwhile, her other hand was holding her expensive purse. The bright sunshine hit her body, making her flawless skin glow.

The second pic showed a closer look at Jordyn. She was snapped from the side, and the stance displayed her perky buns. The last two images showed Jordyn in flattering poses.

An Inspiring Message
Jordyn Woods wears a printed black shirt while holding her silver YouTube Play Button.
Instagram | Jordyn Woods

Jordyn wore gold hoop earrings, rings, a watch, and bracelets with her sexy outfit. She wore her brunette hair in a side part and tied back into a ponytail with the ends styled in wavy curls.

She wrote a short, but inspiring message in the caption.

In less than 12 hours, the latest upload has managed to accrue more than 511,000 likes and upward of 2,300 comments. Many of her eager admirers flocked to the comments section to write notes and praise.

