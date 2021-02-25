Jordyn Woods Wears A Silk Scarf For A Top & Green Leather Pants

Jordyn Woods shared a smoking-hot new addition to her Instagram page that has her 11.7 million followers talking for more reasons than one. Kylie Jenner's former best friend rocked a printed silk scarf as a tube top, and of course she made it look fabulous. She paired the top with leather pants that showcased her curvy body.

Just days before Valentine's Day, Jordyn posted a sizzling pic that showed her in a plunging bodysuit. She was in an intimate setting, posing with a big round box full of roses.