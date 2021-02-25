One season after going all the way to the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets now sit at seventh in the Western Conference with a 17-14 record despite the presence of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the continued strong play of Jamal Murray. The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, are exceeding most expectations with a 14-16 record and are just one spot shy of the top eight in the Eastern Conference. That, however, has not quieted the trade rumors regarding their All-Star shooting guard, Zach LaVine.

As suggested in a new trade idea, the Nuggets could get LaVine from the Bulls in a deal that would effectively let him form a “big three” alongside Jokic and Murray.