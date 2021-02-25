WWE Rumors: Here’s Why Big Show Left Company And Joined AEW, Per ‘PWInsider’

Wight And WWE Reportedly Failed To Come To Terms On New Deal

Citing internal sources familiar with the situation, the publication’s Mike Johnson wrote on Wednesday afternoon that WWE and Wight were “unable to come to terms on a new deal,” with negotiations breaking down over financial matters. His contract reportedly expired last month, just days after he was last seen on television.

Wight’s last appearance as Big Show came on the January 4 “Legends Night” special episode of Monday Night Raw, where he was berated by Randy Orton in a backstage segment.