WWE Rumors: Here’s Why Big Show Left Company And Joined AEW, Per ‘PWInsider’

On Wednesday morning, many wrestling fans around the world were shocked to learn that Paul Wight — best known in WWE as Big Show — left the promotion and signed with AEW. The news was confirmed by the rival company via a press release, which noted that the 49-year-old wrestler signed a long-term contract and will be playing an “extensive role” for his new employer. While the reasons behind his WWE departure were initially unclear, a report from PWInsider offered more details on the matter later in the day.