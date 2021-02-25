Scarlett Bordeaux thrilled her Instagram followers with a hot new picture of herself wearing a sparkly bodysuit. The WWE NXT wrestler included a cheeky caption with the photo, which seemed to catch her fans' attention.
Instagram users responded positively to Scarlett, and many expressed their approval by hitting the like button or leaving a comment. At least 23,800 liked the update, and nearly 250 took the time to compose a positive statement for Scarlett. The flame and heart-eye emoji frequently appeared throughout the replies.