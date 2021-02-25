Trending Stories
February 25, 2021
Scarlett Bordeaux Is 'Licensed To Thrill' In Skintight Silver Bodysuit
Scarlett Bordeaux takes a selfie.
Instagram / Scarlett Bordeaux
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Scarlett Bordeaux thrilled her Instagram followers with a hot new picture of herself wearing a sparkly bodysuit. The WWE NXT wrestler included a cheeky caption with the photo, which seemed to catch her fans' attention.

Instagram users responded positively to Scarlett, and many expressed their approval by hitting the like button or leaving a comment. At least 23,800 liked the update, and nearly 250 took the time to compose a positive statement for Scarlett. The flame and heart-eye emoji frequently appeared throughout the replies. 

Fans Showed Scarlett A Lot Of Love
Scarlett Bordeaux rocks silver and black outfit.
Instagram / Scarlett Bordeaux

"I think this is my favorite photo of you ever, OMG," raved one fan, who used hearts to complete the thought.

"You look great, Scarlett. I love the dress on you. It is so perfect," a second devotee gushed, including red lips and a bomb.

"Wow!!! You're absolutely gorgeous!! You're the hottest woman on IG every day," declared a third user along with a heart-kiss smiley.

"You are truly beautiful. The angel of doom has my heart," a fourth Instagram user wrote, adding an angel. 

Scarlett Strikes A Sultry Pose
Scarlett Bordeaux looks sexy in silver.
Instagram / Scarlett Bordeaux

Scarlett stood in front of a blue-lit wall with black scaffolding to one side. She posed wearing a silver bodysuit with intricate detailing across her curved breasts and toned arms. The decorations dipped low on the bodice, giving the impression of an opening in the garment. The outfit emphasized her flat tummy and slender waist. 

For accessories, Scarlett wore her signature shiny black latex opera-length gloves. She wore them pushed down to her elbows and over the long sleeves of her outfit. 

Scarlett Uses Black Gloves For Accessories
Scarlett Bordeaux flaunts her cleavage.
Instagram / Scarlett Bordeaux

Scarlett's long, icy blond hair cascaded in ringlets from a side part. She tucked one side behind her ear, and the lengths fell over her shoulder. The other side had shorter pieces framing her face, and she emphasized the look by pressing her gloved hand into her thick mane. 

She looked up at the camera's lens with her eyes wide open, showing off their stunning hazel color. She pursed her full shiny lips into a slight pout, and they shimmered in the light. 

Fans Love Scarlett's Persona
Scarlett Bordeaux as the Angel of Doom.
Instagram / Scarlett Bordeaux

The glamorous look seemed to be part of Scarlett's wrestling persona. She uses it on NXT alongside her real-life boyfriend, Karrion Kross. She's known as both the Angel of Doom and the Smokeshow with regard to her involvement with WWE. 

Black latex features heavily in Scarlett's wrestling outfit. She regularly shares sexy images of herself wearing skintight outfits, bikinis, and workout clothes, which keeps her followers engaged with her content. Many fans also enjoy watching her during her appearances on NXT

