Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Stretches Derriere In Red G-String Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Surprise: Phyllis Drops A Bombshell

Instagram Models

Colombian Stunner Sara Orrego Sizzles In Flimsy Bralette

Instagram Models

Danielley Ayala Celebrates Her Birthday In Sheer Lacy Underwear

Celebrities

Hannah Ann Sluss Flaunts Her Killer Figure In A Pink Bikini: 'Sun's Out, Buns Out!!'

TV

'The Challenge' OG Season Begins Filming, Cast Revealed

February 25, 2021
Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Sinfully Sexy White Blouse
Kara Del Toro wears a semi-sheer black blouse at an event.
Gettyimages | Presley Ann
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

In her latest steamy Instagram share, Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.6 million followers with a trio of tantalizing pictures.

The photos were taken outdoors and appeared to have been captured while the sun was setting, as Kara and the scene around her had a gorgeous glow. 

She stood on a paved path with lush greenery bordering it, from taller shrubs that extended up the side of a building in the distance to plants with delicate violet flowers. A building in the background featured an ornate wrought-iron balcony and black shutters framing a large window, adding some visual interest to the shot.

Golden Goddess
Kara Del Toro poses in a slinky, sequin-covered gold mini dress.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

The outfit Kara wore was from the brand boohoo, and she tagged the company's own page in the post so that people knew where to purchase it.

She showcased her buxom curves in an oversized white blouse that she styled in a sinfully sexy way. The garment had a collar and button-down front, as well as long sleeves with cuffs that were a bit snugger around her wrists. The billowing sleeves cloaked her slender arms, adding some major drama to the look.

Bronzed Bombshell
Kara Del Toro wears high-waisted jeans and a white blouse.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

Kara tucked the blouse into a pair of high-waisted, light-wash blue jeans that clung to her toned thighs. She left all the buttons undone, offering her followers a tantalizing glimpse at her cleavage and baring plenty of skin.

She finished off the ensemble with a few accessories, including a thick chain bracelet around one wrist and a necklace that settled just above her collar bone. She also had a ring on one finger, and carried a white cross-body bag with a thin strap that extended across her chest.

Monochromatic Beauty
Kara Del Toro pairs bicycle shorts with a cropped sweatshirt.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

Kara's long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and she gazed at the camera in the first shot, keeping her lips parted in a sultry expression.

For the second image, she turned her head to the side, allowing the camera to capture her in profile. The sunlight illuminated her flawless features, and she rested one hand on her lattice-textured bag while the other went to her silky tresses. The move revealed that she also wore a pair of subtle earrings that added a bit more sparkle to the look.

Buxom Babe
Kara Del Toro flaunts a casual yet sexy look.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

Kara finished the trio of snaps with another simple camera-facing shot, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 17,500 likes within just five hours of going live, and her followers raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Flawless," one fan wrote, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

"Letting the girls out to play," another follower chimed in, referencing Kara's cleavage-baring top.

The bombshell is no stranger to flaunting her curves on social media and frequently poses in barely there bikinis that send her fans into a frenzy.

Latest Headlines

Hannah Palmer Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring Top And Ripped Jeans

February 25, 2021

Shanna Moakler Rocks An Upside-Down Bikini & Responds To Shade-Throwing Allegations

February 25, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Surprise: Phyllis Drops A Bombshell

February 24, 2021

Gabby Epstein Rocks Pink Lace Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination

February 24, 2021

Friday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Abby Makes A Shocking Choice

February 24, 2021

Qimmah Russo Flashes Chiseled Physique In Bright Orange Swimsuit

February 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.