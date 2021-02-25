Trending Stories
February 25, 2021
Hannah Palmer Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring Top And Ripped Jeans
Hannah Palmer poses outdoors in a flirty dress and pale blue cardigan.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a steamy trio of snaps in which she rocked a casual, yet revealing look.

The photos were captured in what appeared to be a long hallway with a charcoal gray wall incorporating some vertical grooves providing an eye-catching backdrop. A door was visible in the background as well, although all eyes were on Hannah in the sexy images as she posed flirtatiously for the camera and showcased her curvaceous figure.

Delicious In Daisy Dukes
Hannah Palmer wears Daisy Dukes and a white top.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the post so viewers knew where to get it.

Hannah wore a revealing black top that had a unique silhouette, with the fabric stretching horizontally across her ample assets and two thin straps extending around her neck.

The hem of the shirt came about halfway down her toned stomach, leaving plenty of skin on display while accentuating her hourglass curves. 

Ripped Jeans And Ridiculous Curves
Hannah Palmer wears a skimpy black top and ripped jeans.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

The top also featured a large cutout over the chest, which revealed a tantalizing amount of underboob and a bit of cleavage.

Her sculpted shoulders and slender arms were likewise exposed in the garment. Hannah paired the revealing piece with simple light-wash blue jeans that had distressed detailing, including a large cutout over one knee that allowed some of her bronzed skin to peek through. 

Her blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous curls, and she kept her gaze focused on the camera as she posed for the snap, both hands stuffed in her pockets and thumbs anchored by the belt loops of the trousers.

Busty Bombshell
Hannah Palmer shows off cleavage in a revealing black top.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Hannah kept the accessories simple, adding a gold watch and some hoop earrings.

The second photo was taken from a closer perspective, showing off more of Hannah's flawless features as well as giving her audience a close-up look at her ample assets.

For the third and final snap in the series, she turned to the side, offering an alternate angle. The pose highlighted her pert posterior, and she gazed off into the distance with her lips parted in a sultry expression, blond tresses flying in the wind.

Sexy In Stripes
Hannah Palmer wears a striped sports bra on an outdoor walk.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Hannah's fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 29,200 likes within just one hour, including one from reality television star Vinny Guadagnino. It also received 358 comments from her eager audience.

"Blue eyed angel," one fan wrote, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

"You are very beautiful," another follower chimed in.

"Absolutely gorgeous," yet another person added, punctuating the compliment with a flame emoji to convey their thoughts on the look.

Hannah is no stranger to flaunting her bombshell body on Instagram, and frequently thrills her audience with sexy shares.

