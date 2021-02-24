Trending Stories
February 24, 2021
Gabby Epstein Rocks Pink Lace Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination
Gabby Epstein rocks a gold corset top and red lipstick during an HiSmile event.
Gettyimages | Jono Searle
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Gabby Epstein gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to drool over on Wednesday, February 24, with her most recent update. The Australian model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to upload a series of photos that saw her dressed in a sultry lingerie set that left little to the imagination. 

The three-picture slideshow featured Epstein striking seductive poses in front of a stylish bookshelf. 

In all of them, Epstein was seen enjoying an iced drink out of a clear cup with a purple straw.

Seductive Pose
Gabby Epstein faces the camera in a stylish black dress.
Gettyimages | Gustavo Caballero

In the first snapshot, Epstein took the cup to her mouth as she bit on the straw. She tucked in her chin a little bit and narrowed her eyes to glance at the camera. 

Epstein arched her lower back, pushing her chest forward in a way that drew the viewers' attention to her ample cleavage. The pose also made her toned abs stand out, particularly her obliques, and also showed off her slim waist. She allowed her left arm next to her body.

Lacy Lingerie
Gabby Epstein holds a cake and licks her finger as she poses with cream all over her body.
Instagram | Gabby Epstein

Epstein smoldered in a pink two-piece set that featured different shades. The background was primarily light pink, while the floral print was a darker color. 

The bra featured an underwire that pushed against her chest, helping to enhance her cleavage, and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The low-cut neckline also put emphasis on her chest.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that featured a U-shaped waistband that sat low, allowing Epstein to show off her toned lower stomach.

Angelic Hairstyle
Gabby Epstein poses at the beach in a red workout set.
Instagram | Gabby Epstein

Epstein wore her blond hair parted in the middle and partially pulled back in a half-ponytail. The remaining hair was styled down in soft wavy strands while some tendrils were loose around her face.

In the caption, Epstein revealed that she was enjoying an iced coffee. She also noted that her post was an ad for Boux Avenue, a retailer she was been promoting on the social media account as of late.

The post proved to be an immediate hit with her many followers. 

Fan Reaction
Gabby Epstein poses at a beach wearing a wet Rolling Stones crop top.
Instagram | Gabby Epstein

Within the first hour of being published, it has attracted more than 22,200 likes and upwards of 190 comments. They took to the comments section to shower Epstein with praise and also to express their overall admiration for the model.

"What an angelic body you have Gabby... heavenly curves," one user chimed in.

"Holy f*ck! You are stunning," replied another one of her fans.

"I love those different shades of pink," a third follower gushed.

"Wow beautiful and love your body curves wow," added a fourth user.

