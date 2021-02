Abby Asks Lots Of Questions

Abby (Melissa Ordway) must make an important about her future, according to SheKnows Soaps. She's dealing with a lot, considering Chance left so soon after their honeymoon. Now she's on her own in trying to figure out how to have the baby that she and Chance both wanted to have.

Devon (Bryton James) felt inspired to offer to be Abby and Chance's donor after hearing about their struggle and remembering the pain that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) went through in trying to have a baby.