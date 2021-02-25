Shanna Moakler Rocks An Upside-Down Bikini & Responds To Shade-Throwing Allegations

Shanna Moakler posted a racy bikini pic to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 23. The revealing photo quickly attracted the attention of many of her followers, but some of the responses to it had nothing to do with the image.
As reported by Us Weekly, Shanna, 45, has been accused of throwing shade at Kourtney Kardashian, 41, on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is dating Shanna's ex, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 45, and some people think that she's none too happy about her former husband's new romance. She addressed these allegations in the comments section of her post.