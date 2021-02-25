Trending Stories
February 25, 2021
Shanna Moakler Rocks An Upside-Down Bikini & Responds To Shade-Throwing Allegations
Shanna Moakler wearing a pink top on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Jerod Harris
celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Shanna Moakler posted a racy bikini pic to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 23. The revealing photo quickly attracted the attention of many of her followers, but some of the responses to it had nothing to do with the image.

As reported by Us Weekly, Shanna, 45, has been accused of throwing shade at Kourtney Kardashian, 41, on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is dating Shanna's ex, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 45, and some people think that she's none too happy about her former husband's new romance. She addressed these allegations in the comments section of her post.

 

 

Shanna Shares Relationship Advice
Shanna Moakler wearing a pink dress and Travis Barker wearing a white pinstripe shirt and tie
Gettyimages | Peter Kramer

In the caption, Shanna seemed to reveal that she views romance as a negative thing by sharing a popular Instagram mantra -- "Catch flights not feelings." Some of the Playboy model's followers immediately assumed that her advice to travel more instead of falling in love was somehow related to Kourtney and Travis's relationship and that it was meant as a dig at them.  

"I don’t understand. Inquiring minds want to know why all the shade? Just curious, I thought y’all have been divorced for years.... I don’t understand ! Make it make sense," read one response to her post. 

Shanna clapped back by writing that she's just joking around, and she suggested that people have bigger things to worry about than the latest gossip about her, Kourtney, and Travis.

"People are dying, this is the dumbest sh*t I've ever experienced, for me at this point it's jokes, because clearly the world has lost touch with reality," Shanna wrote.

Shanna Shows Off Her Killer Curves
Shanna Moakler wearing a tan dress and red knee-high boots
Gettyimages | Valerie Macon

The picture included in Shanna's post got some of her followers fired up for a different reason. She was pictured putting her ample bust on display in a bikini top that she wore in a unique way. It was pale purple, and it was a classic string style with upper and lower ties. Sliding triangle cups provided adjustable coverage. 

The former Miss USA made the piece even more revealing by choosing to wear it upside down. This bared a significant amount of underboob, as well as an eyeful of cleavage.   

Shanna gave her chest a natural lift by posing with her hands on top of her head. Her blond hair was styled in a long braid, which she wore pulled in front of her shoulder.  

The fire emoji was a popular response to her post. 

"You have the best boobs, I swear!" read one comment from an admirer.

Fans Compare Her To Kourtney
Travis Barker wearing a black sweat top and blue jeans and Shanna Moakler wearing a tan minidress
Gettyimages | Charley Gallay

Some of Shanna's followers responded to her post by comparing her and Kourtney. Many commenters were fans of the model who suggested that her pic showed Travis what he was missing. However, others argued that he upgraded when he started dating Kourtney.

"Miss Universe forever. Kourtney lol.....no comparison," wrote one Shanna fan. 

"Oh my. Travis should of stayed put. You're amazing," read another message. 

"There's all the shade because shanna is obviously so jealous....as she should be!!! look at all these old fake photos and look at Kourtney!! Travis so stepped up when he started dating Kourt!!" a member of Team Kourtney fired back.

How The Drama Began
Kourtney Kardashian wearing a black leather minidress
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

As reported by by E! News, the shady drama started when Shanna liked an Instagram comment saying that "Travis downgraded big time." She later seemed to reference a link that Kourtney shared on her Instagram stories. It was a Poosh article about stalking exes on social media, which she posted with the text “Stop social media stalking your ex.” 

"Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex," read a quote that Shanna later shared on her IG stories.

Shanna and Travis were married from 2004 to 2008. The couple share two children together, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

