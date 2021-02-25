Shanna Moakler Rocks An Upside-Down Bikini & Responds To Shade-Throwing Allegations

Shanna Shares Relationship Advice

In the caption, Shanna seemed to reveal that she views romance as a negative thing by sharing a popular Instagram mantra -- "Catch flights not feelings." Some of the Playboy model's followers immediately assumed that her advice to travel more instead of falling in love was somehow related to Kourtney and Travis's relationship and that it was meant as a dig at them.

"I don’t understand. Inquiring minds want to know why all the shade? Just curious, I thought y’all have been divorced for years.... I don’t understand ! Make it make sense," read one response to her post.

Shanna clapped back by writing that she's just joking around, and she suggested that people have bigger things to worry about than the latest gossip about her, Kourtney, and Travis.

"People are dying, this is the dumbest sh*t I've ever experienced, for me at this point it's jokes, because clearly the world has lost touch with reality," Shanna wrote.