The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Phyllis ends up blabbing about Sally's past, and the bombshell could wreck the newcomer's job at Fenmore's. Not only does Phyllis want to boot Sally out of Summer's life, but it also seems as if she wants the redhead out of Jack's life as well.

Y&R co-executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith recently discussed the upcoming storyline with Soap Opera Digest. Phyllis will stop at nothing to ensure that Sally is taken down a notch or two.