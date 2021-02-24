Mitt Romney Says Donald Trump Would Win 2024 GOP Nomination

Former President Donald Trump would win the Republican Party presidential nomination if he decided to run again in 2024, according to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

As The New York Times reported, at the DealBook DC Policy Project on Tuesday, Romney argued that Trump would most probably dominate the 2024 GOP primary, if he decided to launch a comeback presidential bid.

"I don’t know if he’ll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he will win the nomination," the senator stated, suggesting that the former commander-in-chief is still a potent political force on the right.