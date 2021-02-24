Fox News host Tucker Carlson used Tuesday's edition of his eponymous show to deny the existence of QAnon — a theory that suggests Donald Trump's time in the White House was defined by a battle with cannibalistic pedophiles who run a global sex trafficking ring.

According to Carlson, the theory is a creation of politicians and cable news networks.

In response to the claims, columnist Amanda Marcotte penned an op-ed for Raw Story that suggested Carlson's claims might be taken as a "coded signal" by purported QAnon adherents who watch his show.