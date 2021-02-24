Bruce Springsteen To Pay Fine After DWI Charges Dropped

Bruce Springsteen has been ordered to pay a $500 fine after DWI charges were dropped against the New Jersey rock and roll superstar.

People Magazine reported that Bruce pleaded guilty to consuming alcohol in a closed area after charges for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving were dropped during his arraignment Wednesday.

The musician was initially charged with DWI on November 11. These charges were made public three months later.

Bruce was then ordered to pay a $500 fine and an additional $40 court-related fee.