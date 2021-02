During Wednesday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers tease that there will be another confrontation between Carly and Nina.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Instagram revealed a few tidbits regarding what's ahead on the February 24 episode. It appears that Carly will soon issue Nina a warning.

At the end of Tuesday's show, Michael and Willow showed up at the Crimson offices to surprise Nina. They brought Wiley with them and gave Nina a chance to form a bond with her grandson.