Sacha Baron Cohen Done With 'Borat' Films

Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed he is done playing the character of Borat. He played the titular role in two films, Borat and Borat Subsequent Movie Film.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sacha revealed that playing the Kazakhstan native got too "dangerous."

"There were a couple of times I had to put on a bulletproof vest to go and shoot a scene, and you don't want to do that too many times in your life. I was pretty lucky to get out this time, so no, I'm not doing it again. I'm going to stay with the scripted stuff," he said.