Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Stretches Derriere In Red G-String Bikini

Celebrities

Hannah Ann Sluss Flaunts Her Killer Figure In A Pink Bikini: 'Sun's Out, Buns Out!!'

Instagram Models

Danielley Ayala Celebrates Her Birthday In Sheer Lacy Underwear

Instagram Models

Lynnie Marie Flashes Sideboob In Red G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Bri Teresi Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Barely There Bikini

Instagram Models

CJ Miles Rocks Red Thong & Fans Can't Handle It

February 24, 2021
Sacha Baron Cohen Done With 'Borat' Films
Sacha Baron Cohen in character as Borat.
Wikimedia
Movies
Lucille Barilla

Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed he is done playing the character of Borat. He played the titular role in two films, Borat and Borat Subsequent Movie Film.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sacha revealed that playing the Kazakhstan native got too "dangerous."

"There were a couple of times I had to put on a bulletproof vest to go and shoot a scene, and you don't want to do that too many times in your life. I was pretty lucky to get out this time, so no, I'm not doing it again. I'm going to stay with the scripted stuff," he said.

 

He Feared For His Life While Filming Some Scenes
A scene still taken at a rally from 'Borat Subsequent Movie Film."
Netflix Press

His co-star in The Trial of the Chicago 7, Eddie Redmayne, asked the actor, writer and producer if he ever was afraid before shooting a scene for Borat's second incarnation. He responded in the affirmative.

"The night before something like the film's far-right, anti-lockdown rally you're trying to go through everything that can go wrong. In a normal scene we're trying to make sure, 'How do I make sure my performance is real? Have I done my research? How do I make sure the accent's perfect?'" he asked.

"In this one you're going, 'OK, if a bunch of guys with guns come from that side of the stage, have I got a way to get out? What happens if someone shoots me?" he said.

Sacha Doesn't Want To Push His Luck
Sacha Baron Cohen on set of 'Borat Subsequent Movie Film.'
Netflix Press

Production built "an amplifier that was basically bomb proof," he revealed of the way filming was staged to ensure the actor's safety for that particular scene.

"The idea was the bulletproof vest would be able to take a couple of bullets, but if a bunch of people started shooting, I would jump behind this kind of big speaker... Yeah, I don't want to do it again. I got away with it. I'm not pushing my luck again," Sacha explained of the event.

'Borat Subsequent Movie Film' Is Nominated For Many Awards This Season
A scene from 'Borat Subsequent Movie Film."
Netflix Press

Borat: Subsequent Movie Film has been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards in the categories of Best Motion Picture, Best Actor for Sacha and Best Actress for his co-star Maria Bakalova.

Maria and the film have also been nominated for a Critics' Choice Award. She was also honored with a nod from the Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. 

The second installment was nominated for a Critics Choice Movie Award for Best Comedy and a Writers Guild of America Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Sacha Thinks The Film Had Its Own Impact On The Presidential Election
Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat in 'Borat Subsequent Movie Film.'
Netflix Press

Sacha spoke to Vanity Fair and said that he believes that his film in a small way, had an impact on the 2020 Presidential Election.

He believes that the most successful element of the film was that it discredited Rudy Giuliani on the day that he was trying to do damage to Joe Biden’s campaign by saying he had in his possession a hard drive that contained material on it that would have been detrimental to the former vice president. 

After the film came out, Rudy was not seen as a credible source after a scene in which he was shown following Bakalova, who played Borat's daughter, into a bedroom. He reportedly lay atop a bed and put his hands into his pants in what the former Mayor of New York said was an attempt to adjust his clothing , as reported by The New York Times.

 

 

Latest Headlines

Laura Amy Nearly Spills Out Of A Skimpy Metallic Bikini

February 24, 2021

Drew Barrymore Claims She Was Placed In A Psych Ward At 13

February 24, 2021

Kindly Myers Presents Wild Cleavage In Leopard-Print Bikini

February 24, 2021

NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Create Own 'Big Three' With Kristaps Porzingis, Trae Young & Clint Capela

February 24, 2021

'The Vampire Diaries' Star Kat Graham Slays In Black Lingerie

February 24, 2021

CJ Miles Rocks Red Thong & Fans Can't Handle It

February 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.