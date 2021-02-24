Trending Stories
February 24, 2021
Laura Amy Nearly Spills Out Of A Skimpy Metallic Bikini
Laura Amy wears a teeny-tiny black bikini top.
Instagram | Laura Amy
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Aussie model Laura Amy went into bombshell mode for her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday, February 24. The gorgeous brunette model let it all hang out in her shiny bathing suit as she flaunted her tanned skin and bodacious curves.

The photo appeared to have been taken a month ago, as a similar picture was published on her page in January, but her 877,000 followers didn't seem to mind as she showed some serious skin in her metallic bathing suit.

According to a recent report by The Inquisitr, Laura posted another racy photo. She wore a brown one-piece that showcased her insane curves.

A Busty Display
Laura Amy wears a yellow crop top and gray shorts.
Instagram | Laura Amy

The model, who currently lives in Sydney, wore a silver two-piece swimsuit that featured triangle-cut cups that hardly contained her busty assets, causing them to spill out from the sides and bottom. An ample amount of sideboob and underboob was on display, much to the delight of her online audience. The swimming attire had thin straps that were tied over her neck, with another pair of strings that went around her back. Meanwhile, the low neckline showcased an ample amount of cleavage.

Showing Off Her Flat Stomach
Laura Amy wears a black long-sleeve crop top, panties, and high-heeled boots.
Instagram | Laura Amy

She sported a matching pair of bottoms which provided little coverage -- only enough to cover her privates. The thong sat several inches below her belly button, close to her nethers. The low-cut highlighted her flat midsection. The swimwear was held up by strings on the sides and accentuated her slender hips. The influencer was also wearing a green-and-white plaid long-sleeved shirt, which was unbuttoned for the photo session. The shiny set and the colors of the shirt looked fabulous on her bronze tan.

Indoor Photo Shoot
Laura Amy wears an orange turtleneck crop top, black thong, and orange sandals.
Instagram | Laura Amy

Laura was snapped inside her home while clad in her sexy bikini. The sunshine that came in a nearby glass window provided indirect light which brightened up the area, as well as her curves.

She posed sideways, near a wall, and positioned her left leg forward. She placed her hands in front of her midsection with her fingers touching. The hottie gazed at the lens with a serious expression.

She posed sideways, near a wall, and positioned her left leg forward. She placed her hands in front of her midsection with her fingers touching. The hottie gazed at the lens with a serious expression.

Her Online Audience Went Crazy
Laura Amy wears a black fishnet bodysuit and buckled boots.
Instagram | Laura Amy

Laura wore her long locks in a sleek, high bun, keeping most of its lengths away from her body. She left the highlighted sections down, which framed her face.

In the caption, Laura revealed that her set and button-up shirt all came from Fashion Nova. She gave credit to the retailer by tagging their Instagram page in the post.

Laura’s followers immediately began to respond to the jaw-dropping post by clicking the like button more than 8,000 times within 8 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave 250-plus messages during that time.

