Drew Barrymore told Howard Stern that she was placed in a "psychiatric ward" when she was 13 years old.

The actress made the candid admission to the Sirius XM radio jock during his February 22nd show.

"I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mom's car, and, you know, I was out of control," Drew said.

"So, you know, sometimes it was as humorous as that, and sometimes I was just so angry that I would go off and then I'd get thrown in "the thing,'" she explained.