Teasing Fans On IG

CJ's 2.1 million-plus followers immediately began to respond to her racy post by clicking the like button more than 16,000 times within the first 15 hours after it went live on the platform. She also piqued the interest of her admirers, earning nearly 300 comments during that time.

"Lead the way beautiful," one follower declared.

"Stairway to heaven," remarked another social media user.

"In all my life I have never seen a more perfect woman. Wow that body is absolutely incredible," a third comment read.