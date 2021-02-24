NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Create Own 'Big Three' With Kristaps Porzingis, Trae Young & Clint Capela

Kristaps Porzingis To Hawks

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Porzingis this season is the Atlanta Hawks. Like the Mavericks, the Hawks are also in the middle of the rebuilding process, but they are currently finding ways to surround Trae Young with quality players. According to John Healy of Radio.com, trading for the Latvian center would allow the Hawks to create their own "Big Three" with Young and Clint Capela before the 2021 trade deadline.

"Porzingis’ versatility to shoot from beyond the arc would do well to complement Young and the Hawks could have their own 'Big 3' if they can swing a deal that allows them to keep Clint Capela as a defensive force under the rim," Healy wrote.