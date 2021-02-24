Trending Stories
February 24, 2021
NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Create Own 'Big Three' With Kristaps Porzingis, Trae Young & Clint Capela
Kristaps Porzingis taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Chris Graythen
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Kristaps Porzingis with the hope that pairing him with Luka Doncic would speed up their timeline and make them a legitimate threat in the loaded Western Conference. Unfortunately, things didn't go as they expected, as the Latvian center is having a hard time staying healthy in Dallas. As of now, Porzingis is facing an uncertain future with the Mavericks and there is growing speculation that they may consider sending him to another team before the 2021 trade deadline.

Kristaps Porzingis To Hawks
Kristaps Porzingis celebrating after a successful shot
Gettyimages | Chris Graythen

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Porzingis this season is the Atlanta Hawks. Like the Mavericks, the Hawks are also in the middle of the rebuilding process, but they are currently finding ways to surround Trae Young with quality players. According to John Healy of Radio.com, trading for the Latvian center would allow the Hawks to create their own "Big Three" with Young and Clint Capela before the 2021 trade deadline.

"Porzingis’ versatility to shoot from beyond the arc would do well to complement Young and the Hawks could have their own 'Big 3' if they can swing a deal that allows them to keep Clint Capela as a defensive force under the rim," Healy wrote.

Kristaps Porzingis On-Court Impact
Kristaps Porzingis being guarded by Paul George
Gettyimages | Pool

With his injury history and lucrative contract, bringing Porzingis to Atlanta would definitely be a huge gamble for the Hawks. However, there's no doubt that a healthy Porzingis is capable of changing their fate in the 2020-21 NBA season. His arrival in Atlanta would tremendously improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a reliable second scoring option next to Young, as well as a great rebounder, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

John Collins As Hawks' Main Trade Chip
John Collins running to the opposite end of the court
Gettyimages | Jared C. Tilton

Despite going through plenty of ups and downs during his stint in Dallas, the Mavericks will still be expecting a huge haul if ever they decide to trade Porzingis this season. Luckily, the Hawks are one of the teams that are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal before the 2021 trade deadline. According to Healy, the Hawks may consider offering a package centered on John Collins to acquire the Latvian center from the Mavericks.

"John Collins has already come up as a potential trade piece for the Hawks and he could be a welcome addition to the Mavs looking to improve defense and rebounding," Healy wrote.

Swapping Kristaps Porzingis For John Collins Makes Sense For Mavericks
John Collins shouting after a successful play
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

Trading Porzingis for Collins would make a lot of sense for the Mavericks, especially if they could also extract some future draft assets from the Hawks. Collins would allow the Mavericks to give Doncic a more durable running mate in Dallas. Collins may not be as good as Porzingis right now, but if he continues to improve his game, he has the potential to become one of the most dominant big men in the NBA.

Though he's set to become a free agent after the 2020-21 NBA season, the only thing that the Mavericks need to do to bring him back is to match the offers of other teams.

