NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Create Own 'Big Three' With Kristaps Porzingis, Trae Young & Clint Capela

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Kristaps Porzingis with the hope that pairing him with Luka Doncic would speed up their timeline and make them a legitimate threat in the loaded Western Conference. Unfortunately, things didn't go as they expected, as the Latvian center is having a hard time staying healthy in Dallas. As of now, Porzingis is facing an uncertain future with the Mavericks and there is growing speculation that they may consider sending him to another team before the 2021 trade deadline.