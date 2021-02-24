Trending Stories
February 24, 2021
Nicky Gile Smolders In An Scanty Bikini At The Beach In Los Angeles
Nicky Gile takes a selfie inside a room.
Instagram | Nicky Gile
Nicky Gile caught the attention of her 1.8 million followers on social media today after she posted a smoking-hot update that displayed her killer curves. The social media share featured the American model enjoying the sunny weather in an animal-print bikini that exposed plenty of skin.

In the post, the influencer was photographed basking in the sun in her scanty swimwear. According to the geotag, she was somewhere on a beach in Los Angeles, California.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported about Nicky wearing a bright red bikini in Miami.

Bombshell On The Beach
Nicky Gile wears a colorful bikini at the beach.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

The first and second photos featured Nicky in a similar stance. The babe stood sideways and on the fine, white sand. From what was visible, she had her thighs parted as she brought one leg forward. In one of the pics, she raised her right hand to the side of her face while her left arm hung on her side. She looked straight into the distance right when the photographer took the shot. The other pic showed Nicky touching her buns as she gazed to her right, smiling.

A Peek At Her Perfect Buns
Nicky Gile wears a white bikini poolside.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

The third image showed Nicky in a different pose. She had her back facing the camera and tugged on her thong. Her tattoo along the side of her bust was visible from that angle, as well as the ink on her inner right arm. The last pic showed a closer look at Nicky’s body.

The sand that stretched off into the distance, various buildings, and palm trees mostly made up the background of the pictures. The bright blue sky was also evident in the shots.

The Smaller The Better
Nicky Gile wears a tiny light gray triangle bikini and takes a selfie.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

Nicky wore a white cheetah-print swimwear set that had highlights of light pink. The top had the usual triangle-style design. The cups were lined and secured her bust. However, they were several sizes smaller and displayed her sideboob from certain angles. Its plunging neckline exposed a great deal of her cleavage.

The matching bottoms boasted a curved front that allowed her to showcase her defined tummy and flat abs. The thong's Brazilian cut highlighted her lean thighs, and the cheeky back displayed her booty.

Looking For Frank
Nicky Gile wears a black crop top, blue jeans. and a plaid long-sleeve shirt.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

Nicky paired the bikini pics with a short caption, wherein she mentioned her dog's name. She also shared that her bathing suit came from Kulani Kinis, tagging the brand in the photo. The model also tagged her furry companion's Instagram page.

The share quickly earned more than 30,600 likes and over 670 comments. Fans and fellow influencers wrote messages for Nicky. Most of the notes were compliments and praises. However, other supporters weren't able to describe their feelings for the babe in words. Instead, they dropped emoji.

