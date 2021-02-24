Nicky Gile Smolders In An Scanty Bikini At The Beach In Los Angeles

Nicky Gile caught the attention of her 1.8 million followers on social media today after she posted a smoking-hot update that displayed her killer curves. The social media share featured the American model enjoying the sunny weather in an animal-print bikini that exposed plenty of skin.

In the post, the influencer was photographed basking in the sun in her scanty swimwear. According to the geotag, she was somewhere on a beach in Los Angeles, California.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported about Nicky wearing a bright red bikini in Miami.