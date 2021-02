Fans Weren't Disappointed

Laura's 1.4-plus million followers didn't hesitate to share their appreciation for the stunning photo. The post earned more than 11,000 likes within the first 13 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 160 messages regarding the pic during that time.

"Gorgeous​ angel​ I​ love​ you​," one follower wrote.

"There isn't another who can hold a candle to your beauty. You're a queen," another social media user quipped.

"Sexyyy looks....nice lingerie," a third person commented.