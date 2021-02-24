Prince William, Kate Middleton Reportedly 'Appalled' By Harry & Meghan's Oprah Sit-Down

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly "appalled" by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's choice to speak to Oprah Winfrey.

A source told Us Weekly that the senior royals are upset and worried the interview might go awry, as Oprah is known for asking tough questions of her subjects.

William and Kate are also worried that the timing of the event may be off.

"It's just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with Prince Philip in the hospital," said a royal insider. "They are utterly aghast."