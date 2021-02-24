Trending Stories
February 24, 2021
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Teases New TV Gig
Nicole Polizzi poses on the red carpet during an entertainment event.
Shutterstock | D. Free
Celebrities
Lucille Barilla

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, a former star of MTV's Jersey Shore, shared major news about an exciting new gig on Instagram.

The television personality revealed she would host a cabana design competition at Atlantic Beach in New York for the Discovery Plus show titled Beach Cabana Royale.

In the photograph, Nicole looked chic in an orange jumpsuit. She wore a thick necklace with a belt in a coordinating color.

Her dark hair, rich with blonde highlights, was worn in soft waves that framed her face. She tucked her locks behind her left ear.

Nicole sat at a table adorned with stunning white roses placed in a clear glass vase.

She's The Host Of 'Beach Cabana Royale'
Nicole Polizzi on the set of 'Beach Cabana Royale.'
Discovery Plus

Nicole shared the first job she completed since leaving Jersey Shore's cast for good in November 2019 in a corresponding caption. She exited the series after 10 years due to the drama that ensued at the wedding of Angelina Pivarnick. Nicole, Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese made a speech that did not go over well with the bride and her guests.

Prior to this new gig, Nicole focused on her clothing and accessories store The Snooki Shop and a weekly podcast she hosts with Joey Camasta.

"Come thru, Host of Beach Cabana Royale. A little something I filmed last summer. Streaming now on Discovery Plus.

 

Fans Are Thrilled For Her New Hosting Role
Nicole Polizzi photographed in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
Wikimedia

Fans of the reality television star were thrilled over her continued success. Some commented how proud they were of their favorite television star while others lamented her absence from Jersey Shore.

"Yes, mama, the eye of the tiger!" penned one fan.

"Snooki, why are you so gorgeous all the time?" questioned a second follower.

"Watched the first one and loved it!! Can't wait to see more," claimed a third Instagram user.

"Slay! New season of Jersey Shore is super bad without you," wrote a fourth fan.

Nicole Calls Beach Cabanas A 'Way Of Life'
Nicole Polizzi as a cast member of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacatiohn.'
MTV Press

"Here at Atlantic Beach, New York, cabanas are a huge way of life," Polizzi said in a statement to HGTV

"Not only do they provide shade from the summer heat, they're also a place for friends and family to gather, play games, enjoy meals together, and even shower off after you get all that sand in your bathing suits."

House Beautiful reported that Nicole would star alongside designers Karla Graves, Wendell Holland, and Delia Kenza. The three designers will go head-to-head as they each transform a cabana for a family in need of a makeover.

Nicole Overseas Beach-Themed Challenges
Giphy | Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Nicole checks in with each designer throughout the one-day competition and oversees the families who competed in a beach-themed challenge to win their designer a surprise advantage.

At the close of the competition, Nicole utilized design experts and judges.

Egypt Sherrodfrom HGTV's Flipping Virgins and Property Virgins, and Orlando Soria from HGTV's Build Me Up will appear. 

Together, Egypt and Orlando will choose the most stunning cabana overhaul. The winner will receive a "Golden Oar" award and bragging rights. 

The winner will also have a donation placed in their name of a cash value upwards of 100,000 meals to Turn Up! Fight Hunger.

