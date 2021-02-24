Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, a former star of MTV's Jersey Shore, shared major news about an exciting new gig on Instagram.

The television personality revealed she would host a cabana design competition at Atlantic Beach in New York for the Discovery Plus show titled Beach Cabana Royale.

In the photograph, Nicole looked chic in an orange jumpsuit. She wore a thick necklace with a belt in a coordinating color.

Her dark hair, rich with blonde highlights, was worn in soft waves that framed her face. She tucked her locks behind her left ear.

Nicole sat at a table adorned with stunning white roses placed in a clear glass vase.