Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, a former star of MTV's Jersey Shore, shared major news about an exciting new gig on Instagram.
The television personality revealed she would host a cabana design competition at Atlantic Beach in New York for the Discovery Plus show titled Beach Cabana Royale.
In the photograph, Nicole looked chic in an orange jumpsuit. She wore a thick necklace with a belt in a coordinating color.
Her dark hair, rich with blonde highlights, was worn in soft waves that framed her face. She tucked her locks behind her left ear.
Nicole sat at a table adorned with stunning white roses placed in a clear glass vase.