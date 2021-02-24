Joe & Kendra Duggar Welcome Daughter Brooklyn Praise

Counting On stars Joe and Kendra Duggar have welcomed their third child, a girl named Brooklyn Praise.

The infant was born at 7:48 p.m. on February 19, 2021. The latest addition to the Duggar family weighed in at 7lbs 3oz and measured 20 1/4 inches long, as reported by the official TLC website.

In a statement, the couple expressed their joy.

"It seems like just yesterday we were at the altar dreaming of a future together, including having children. Wow, here we are with another new addition, and we couldn't be more thankful for her," they wrote.