NFL Rumors: Panthers Could Get Deshaun Watson For Package Centered On Teddy Bridgewater & Christian McCaffrey

Late last month, the Houston Texans announced that they have no intention of trading Deshaun Watson despite his public demands to be moved. However, that hasn't stopped the rumors from swirling around the disgruntled quarterback, with reports alleging he's willing to sit out the entire 2021 NFL season if he isn't moved.

Several trade ideas have also been proposed for Watson, including one that would send him to the Carolina Panthers -- a team widely believed to be moving on from their erstwhile starting signal-caller, Teddy Bridgewater.