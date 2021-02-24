Trending Stories
February 24, 2021
NFL Rumors: Panthers Could Get Deshaun Watson For Package Centered On Teddy Bridgewater & Christian McCaffrey
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson scrambles with the ball.
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen
Football
Lorenzo Tanos

Late last month, the Houston Texans announced that they have no intention of trading Deshaun Watson despite his public demands to be moved. However, that hasn't stopped the rumors from swirling around the disgruntled quarterback, with reports alleging he's willing to sit out the entire 2021 NFL season if he isn't moved.

Several trade ideas have also been proposed for Watson, including one that would send him to the Carolina Panthers -- a team widely believed to be moving on from their erstwhile starting signal-caller, Teddy Bridgewater.

The Suggested Blockbuster Trade
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gestures with two fingers.
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

As documented by Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports analyst Peter Schrager proposed a blockbuster trade idea for Watson on Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Football.  He suggested a deal that would send three of the Panthers' most integral offensive players, a young defensive standout, and multiple future draft selections to the Texans.

According to Schrager, the Panthers could theoretically acquire Watson for Bridgewater, first-team All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, veteran wide receiver Robby Anderson,  incoming third-year defensive end Brian Burns, and one first-round pick each from the 2021 and 2022 drafts.

The Panthers Might Be Looking For A Change Behind Center
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater prepares to pass the ball.
Gettyimages | Harry How

Following a season where they finished with a 5-11 record, it has also been rumored that the Panthers might be looking for someone to replace Bridgewater. The 28-year-old quarterback had a strong start to the 2020 campaign but, as Sports Illustrated noted, he "really regressed" in the second half of the season, finishing with 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

As quoted by NFL.com, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule hinted that Bridgewater will need to have a "tremendous" offseason when asked about the signal-caller's future in January.

Watson Had A Strong 2020 Despite Texans' Struggles
Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans reacts to a call.
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Although Houston finished with a 4-12 record in 2020, Watson had yet another stellar season for the club, passing for a career-high 4,823 yards and completing 70.2 percent of his pass attempts with 33 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference. He was also named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl in four seasons.

In addition to the Panthers, several other organizations have been rumored as possible destinations for the former Clemson standout, including two AFC East teams -- the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Panthers May Be Giving Up Too Much For Watson In Proposed Trade
Teddy Bridgewater and Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers celebrate during a game.
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Analyzing Schrager’s proposed trade idea, Sports Illustrated opined that the Panthers might be giving up “way too much” to get themselves a new quarterback. The publication, however, pointed out that it might still be a good idea to include Bridgewater in any possible deal involving the Texans star. 

“If you're getting Watson, then there is no need for Teddy to remain on the roster. You might as well throw him in the deal and give the Texans a veteran quarterback that can mentor whoever they would decide to draft,” the outlet wrote.

