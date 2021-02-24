Mandy Moore Welcomes A Son With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore has welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us star announced her new arrival via Instagram. She uploaded a photograph of her little boy with a lengthy caption heralding his birth.

"Gus is here," she wrote, followed by four blue emoji hearts.

"Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," she penned.