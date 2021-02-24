Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Stretches Derriere In Red G-String Bikini

Celebrities

Hannah Ann Sluss Flaunts Her Killer Figure In A Pink Bikini: 'Sun's Out, Buns Out!!'

Instagram Models

Danielley Ayala Celebrates Her Birthday In Sheer Lacy Underwear

Instagram Models

Lynnie Marie Flashes Sideboob In Red G-String Bikini

Celebrities

Madison Pettis Flaunts Her Curves In A G-String And Bra While Getting Flirty In Bed

Celebrities

Kate Beckinsale Gets Steamy In A Sexy Bathtub Snap On Instagram

February 24, 2021
Mandy Moore Welcomes A Son With Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore at SXSW in 2018.
Wikimedia
Celebrity Kids
Lucille Barilla

Mandy Moore has welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us star announced her new arrival via Instagram. She uploaded a photograph of her little boy with a lengthy caption heralding his birth.

"Gus is here," she wrote, followed by four blue emoji hearts.

"Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," she penned.

She Posted A Sweet Photo Of Her Son To Instagram
Mandy Moore appears at Paleyfest.
Wikimedia

Gus looked adorable in the photograph shared by his mother. He wore a powder blue onesie with a zipper that ran up the front. His hands were in front of his body, showing off his long fingers. 

Mandy first announced her pregnancy on the social media site in September 2020. She and Taylor, lead singer of the folk-rock band Dawes, stood next to one another in a black and white photograph. He rested his right hand atop her belly. 

The couple has been married since November 2018.

She Happily Anticipated Gus' Birth
Mandy Moore wears a glittery necklace on the red carpet.
Shutterstock | D. Free

Mandy happily anticipated the birth of her first child. In an interview with Romper, she said that she could not believe that she was purchasing things for her son before his birth.

"The little things kind of get me," she admitted of the preparation ahead of Gus' arrival into the world.

"Like, I was online buying pacifiers yesterday, and I just turned to my husband, and I was like, It's real. There's going to be a little human that needs a pacifier," Mandy said.

Mandy & Husband Taylor Goldsmith Are First-Time Parents
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith pose for a selfie.
Instagram | Mandy Moore

As for Taylor's hopes as a father, Mandy said that she believed this was something he will take to very well.

"I think he's been suited to be a father pretty much his whole life," she says. "He's been gearing up for this. Like in the morning, it's funny, I'll reach for my phone, and he'll reach right for whatever baby book he's reading."

"I want to raise an intelligent, feminist, loving, compassionate young man, who respects women, and who understands boundaries," she said to Romper.

Mandy's 'This Is Us' Co-Stars Shared Their Delight 
The cast of NBC's 'This Is Us.'
NBC Press

Fans of the actress and musician shared their well-wishes for the new family in Mandy's Instagram post's comments section. Many of these included accolades from her This Is Us co-stars including Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.

"Congratulations, so happy for you all, and welcome to the world, sweet Gus," wrote one fan.

"Omg, best wishes and congrats, Mandy! What a beauty!" penned a second follower.

"Omg! Heaven! So happy for you both!!! Biggest hug ever!" noted an excited Instagram user.

"Congratulations! He is so perfect," noted a fourth fan.
 

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Create Own 'Big Three' With Kristaps Porzingis, Trae Young & Clint Capela

February 24, 2021

'The Vampire Diaries' Star Kat Graham Slays In Black Lingerie

February 24, 2021

CJ Miles Rocks Red Thong & Fans Can't Handle It

February 24, 2021

Prince William, Kate Middleton Reportedly 'Appalled' By Harry & Meghan's Oprah Sit-Down

February 24, 2021

Nicky Gile Smolders In An Scanty Bikini At The Beach In Los Angeles

February 24, 2021

Laura Marie Bends Her Booty In Semi-Sheer Thong Panties

February 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.