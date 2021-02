Pacers Aren't Playing Well With Turner & Sabonis Sharing Time On-Court

As pointed out by Bleacher Report on Tuesday, trading Turner could be the “shrewdest move” for the Pacers, despite the fact that the 24-year-old is currently leading the NBA in blocked shots per game and looking like a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

According to the outlet, the Pacers are getting outscored by their opponents whenever Turner shares the floor with former All-Star power forward Domantas Sabonis. Conversely, the team has tended to perform better with Turner on the court and Sabonis on the bench.