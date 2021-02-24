This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has teased fans should watch for a "beautiful moment" ahead for Jack Pearson. In an interview with People Magazine, the actor revealed that fans should expect Jack to interact with his children in a way that will touch the souls of viewers.

In response to a question that addressed more moments where Jack does not baby his children, Milo said that he had a moment in mind that has not yet aired on the NBC series in which fans will witness the Pearson patriarch taking the reins of his family once again.