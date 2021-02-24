Trending Stories
February 24, 2021
'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia Says 'Beautiful Moment' Ahead For Jack Pearson
Milo Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson on 'This Is Us.'
NBC
This Is Us
Lucille Barilla

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has teased fans should watch for a "beautiful moment" ahead for Jack Pearson. In an interview with People Magazine, the actor revealed that fans should expect Jack to interact with his children in a way that will touch the souls of viewers.

In response to a question that addressed more moments where Jack does not baby his children, Milo said that he had a moment in mind that has not yet aired on the NBC series in which fans will witness the Pearson patriarch taking the reins of his family once again.

 

What's Next For Jack?
Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore on the set of 'This is Us.'
NBC

The actor shared other tidbits that fans can expect when the show returns to NBC in March. This was teased at the close of the episode in a trailer for an upcoming episode of the series.

"We've seen Jack as a father, we've seen Jack as a husband, we've seen Jack through his own alcoholism, through war, through his death. I got to believe that the writers are coming up with plenty more that we haven't thought about for Jack," he said.

 

Milo Said It Is 'Wonderful' To Play The Role Of Jack
Milo Ventimiglia in a 'This Is Us' episode titled 'The Ride.'
NBC

"I just think that's wonderful to play a character that can inspire a man to be a better father, a better husband, a better person, a better friend, or a parent, or a mother, or a son, or a brother. It's nice to let people know that some goodness is going to grow from it," he continued.

In the show's latest episode titled "The Ride," the Pearson clan are seen as they all bring their children home from the hospital. 

Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), as well as Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) — were all seen heading home from the hospital following the births of their babies.

All About 'The Ride'
Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz on the set of 'This Is Us.'
NBC

Jack and Rebecca had a stressful ride home from the hospital. All three children were crying, and a reckless driver almost hit their car. 

At a gas station, he downed a small bottle of scotch to quiet his nerves before asking his wife to finish the drive home. 

When they finally arrived home, Jack admitted his fear of failing his children in the way his father failed him, allowing Rebecca to assure him that he was a better man than his father.

Fans React To Jack Holding Kevin & Madison's Twins
Justin Hartley stars as Kevin Pearson on 'This is Us.'
NBC

One of the most touching scenes of the episode involved Jack visiting his son Kevin, a first-time father of twins. The show tweeted a photo of the sweet moment here.

Jack tells Kevin, "Do [the twins] a favor: Stop trying to live up to me. I was terrified of being like my dad, and you're terrified of not being like yours."

Fans reacted to their exchange on Twitter.

"Can we please get more of Jack cameos with the adult Pearson’s?" wrote one viewer.

"Love when Jack comes back and gives his children parenting advice from above," penned a second fan.

 

