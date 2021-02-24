Holly Sonders Walks The Street In Lingerie & Open Fur Coat

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders cranked up the heat on Instagram Tuesday with a scorching new update that immediately got fans talking. The foxy brunette went for a walk wearing nothing but lingerie and a fiery-red fur coat, oozing class and sensuality as she opened up the luxurious garment to show off her sexy undergarments. The whole of Holly's sizzling figure was on display in the steamy pic, which captured the internet vixen on the street. Scroll through to see the eye-popping photo that left fans speechless.