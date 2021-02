Late last year, former WWE Women’s and Divas Champion Melina was widely rumored to be the latest wrestler from the past to come back to the company for the first time in close to a decade.

That return has yet to take place, and in a recent interview, the 41-year-old ex-superstar clarified her status with the promotion. Speaking to WrestleTalk, she explained the reasons why she has not re-signed with WWE and providing some clarity behind the rumors that swirled months ago.