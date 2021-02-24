Robin And Brook Rescue Sanji

Most people on the island of Onigashima will hear and see Sanji using the paper with a drawn eye. Upon learning her friend's situation, Robin, together with Brook, immediately goes to his location and saves him. Using her devil fruit ability, Robin attacks Black Maria with a gigantic hand. When she sees Sanji, Robin thanks him for trusting her.

Meanwhile, as Black Maria and her female subordinates are busy dealing with Robin, Brook will take advantage of the situation to free Sanji. Brook uses his power to freeze Black Maria's web and bring Sanji to a safe location.