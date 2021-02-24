Trending Stories
February 24, 2021
'One Piece' Chapter 1005 Spoilers: Robin Clashes With Black Maria To Save Sanji, Jack Eyes Revenge
Straw Hat Pirates' monster trio fighting pose
NMH.illusion | Flickr
Anime & Manga
JB Baruelo

There are still a few days left before the official release of One Piece Chapter 1005, but teasers have already started surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will feature several interesting scenes, including the battle between Straw Hat Pirates navigator Nico Robin and Black Maria of the Flying Six. It would also feature the return of Jack the Drought to the battlefield after suffering a massive defeat at the hands of Inuarashi and Nekomamushi.

Black Maria Uses Sanji As Bait To Find Robin
Sanji of the Straw Hat Pirates
Shutterstock | 195428264

One Piece Chapter 1005 will show Sanji as a prisoner of Black Maria. After beating all her male subordinates, Sanji was easily captured by Black Maria and her female followers. Though Black Leg was stronger than them, he has no interest in fighting women. Using the paper with a drawn eye to share images and sounds on the entire island of Onigashima, Black Maria persuades Sanji to call Robin. At first, they will think that Black Leg won't betray his comrade. However, Sanji will immediately call Robin and tell her his location.

Robin And Brook Rescue Sanji
Nico Robin using her devil fruit power
Shutterstock | 2623078

Most people on the island of Onigashima will hear and see Sanji using the paper with a drawn eye. Upon learning her friend's situation, Robin, together with Brook, immediately goes to his location and saves him. Using her devil fruit ability, Robin attacks Black Maria with a gigantic hand. When she sees Sanji, Robin thanks him for trusting her. 

Meanwhile, as Black Maria and her female subordinates are busy dealing with Robin, Brook will take advantage of the situation to free Sanji. Brook uses his power to freeze Black Maria's web and bring Sanji to a safe location.

Jack's Return
Official Flag of Beast Pirates crew
Shutterstock | 254826029

Jack was one of the first major casualties of the war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates. Jack went to the rooftop to give Emperor Kaido a hand against the Nine Red Scabbards. While his captain was dealing with the samurai, he fought the Mink Tribe in their Sulong form. Though he managed to take down plenty of them, Jack was defeated by Inuarashi and Nekomamushi. 

However, One Piece Chapter 1005 spoilers reveal that Jack is still alive. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will showcase Jack's revenge against Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, and the other members of the Nine Red Scabbards.

Emperor Kaido's Spies
Straw Hat Pirates' wanted posters
Shutterstock | 3993592

According to the One Piece Chapter 1005 spoilers, Emperor Kaido has deployed several spies on the island of Onigashima to give them vital information about their enemies. Kaido's spies are the animals roaming around the island that have a paper with a drawn eye. Some fans might think that Tama could use her devil fruit ability to turn those spies into their allies. However, it will be revealed in the upcoming chapter that the spies aren't real animals, but cyborgs. With the help of the spies, the Beast Pirates will finally learn the whereabouts of Yamato.

