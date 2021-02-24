There are still a few days left before the official release of One Piece Chapter 1005, but teasers have already started surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will feature several interesting scenes, including the battle between Straw Hat Pirates navigator Nico Robin and Black Maria of the Flying Six. It would also feature the return of Jack the Drought to the battlefield after suffering a massive defeat at the hands of Inuarashi and Nekomamushi.