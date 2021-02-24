Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Stretches Derriere In Red G-String Bikini

Celebrities

Hannah Ann Sluss Flaunts Her Killer Figure In A Pink Bikini: 'Sun's Out, Buns Out!!'

Instagram Models

'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Skimpy Coral Bikini

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Flaunts Nearly Bare Booty In Shimmering Mini Dress

Instagram Models

Brazilian Stunner Bru Luccas Teases Underboob In Red String Bikini

Instagram Models

Bri Teresi Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Barely There Bikini

February 24, 2021
NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Swap Andrew Wiggins For Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks commends his teammates
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Golden State Warriors headed into the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty. However, with Klay Thompson set to miss the entire season while recovering from an injury, it remains a big question mark if the Warriors still have what it takes to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy to the Bay Area this year. If they want a realistic chance of competing against the best teams in the league, they could consider adding another superstar to their roster before the 2021 trade deadline.

Kristaps Porzingis A Potential Trade Deadline Target For Warriors
Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

One of the big names who are currently being linked to the Warriors is former All-Star center/forward Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks. As they continue to struggle in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl that the Mavericks are exploring the market for the Latvian big man.  

According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, the Mavericks have reached out to the Warriors' front office to gauge their interest in a potential blockbuster deal centered on Porzingis. Begley didn't reveal how far the conversation between the two teams went, but if the Warriors are interested in adding Porzingis, they could make one of the most intriguing offers to the Mavericks.

Andrew Wiggins As Main Trade Chip
Andrew Wiggins handles the ball for the Minnesota Timberwolves
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

According to John Healy of Radio.com, the Warriors could land Porzingis by sending them a package centered on Andrew Wiggins. To sweeten the deal, they may also have to include James Wiseman or the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick in their trade offer.

"If the Warriors were to put a deal together for Porzingis, Andrew Wiggins’ contract is essentially the same if they are willing to part with the former No. 1 pick," Healy wrote. "Any deal for Porzingis will likely need to include draft picks as well."
 

Kristaps Porzingis Perfect Fit With Warriors
Dallas Mavericks center/forward Kristaps Porzingis is guarded by Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Gettyimages | Pool

Trading for Porzingis may come with a risk. He's not only owed a huge amount of money in the next few years, but he has also dealt with numerous injuries in his young career. However, if he could stay healthy throughout the season and manage to regain his All-Star form, Porzingis could be an incredible addition to the Warriors. With his ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc, he would be a perfect fit for coach Steve Kerr's offensive strategy.

Kristaps Porzingis Could Make Warriors A Serious Threat In The West
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks looks downs after dunking
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

The potential acquisition of Porzingis likely wouldn't make the Warriors an instant favorite to win the NBA championship title this season. However, it might boost the Warriors' performance on both ends of the floor. A healthy Porzingis may be capable of turning the Warriors from an average playoff team into a serious threat in the loaded Western Conference. 

If he meshes well with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Kelly Oubre Jr., Golden State could have a legitimate chance of beating powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Utah Jazz in a best-of-seven series.

Latest Headlines

Natalie Roser Leaves Little To The Imagination In Nude Thong Lingerie

February 24, 2021

Dakota Fanning Rocks A Bikini And Raps 'WAP' In Video Shared By Her Sister Elle

February 24, 2021

Danielley Ayala Celebrates Her Birthday In Sheer Lacy Underwear

February 24, 2021

Brazilian Stunner Bru Luccas Teases Underboob In Red String Bikini

February 23, 2021

Thursday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Worst Nighmare

February 23, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Bares Buns While Posing In The Snow

February 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.