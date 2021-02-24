NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Swap Andrew Wiggins For Kristaps Porzingis

The Golden State Warriors headed into the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty. However, with Klay Thompson set to miss the entire season while recovering from an injury, it remains a big question mark if the Warriors still have what it takes to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy to the Bay Area this year. If they want a realistic chance of competing against the best teams in the league, they could consider adding another superstar to their roster before the 2021 trade deadline.