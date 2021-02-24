NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Swap Andrew Wiggins For Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis A Potential Trade Deadline Target For Warriors

One of the big names who are currently being linked to the Warriors is former All-Star center/forward Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks. As they continue to struggle in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl that the Mavericks are exploring the market for the Latvian big man.

According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, the Mavericks have reached out to the Warriors' front office to gauge their interest in a potential blockbuster deal centered on Porzingis. Begley didn't reveal how far the conversation between the two teams went, but if the Warriors are interested in adding Porzingis, they could make one of the most intriguing offers to the Mavericks.